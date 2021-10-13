Ellaism Trading Up 107.7% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 106.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 107.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $54,274.95 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.48 or 0.06233783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00092709 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

