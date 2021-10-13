Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00008343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $83,282.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

