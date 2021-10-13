Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report $4.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.02 and the lowest is $3.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 495.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $14.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 323.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 82,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 73.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. 202,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.67. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

