Polkastarter Hits 1-Day Volume of $81.58 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $192.25 million and approximately $81.58 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkastarter alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.40 or 0.00211201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094289 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polkastarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkastarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.