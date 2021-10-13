Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Market Capitalization Hits $540,207.29

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $540,207.29 and $5,013.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for $84.79 or 0.00148727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.40 or 0.00211201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094289 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.