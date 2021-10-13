QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. QAD posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million.

QADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,831. QAD has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in QAD by 8,641.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in QAD by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in QAD by 5.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth about $2,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

