Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111,033 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $177,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Amgen by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,217,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,028,086,000 after buying an additional 244,578 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.13. 123,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,370. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.75. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

