McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.40. 115,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.42 and its 200-day moving average is $235.99. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.94.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

