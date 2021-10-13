$1.80 EPS Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.81. Jabil reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,840. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. 44,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,284. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.