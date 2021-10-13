Zacks: Analysts Expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBLA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PBLA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,837. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

