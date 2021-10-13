Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0819 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 54.1% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $899,020.41 and $20,102.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,094.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.10 or 0.06259967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00308949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $589.85 or 0.01033112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00092606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00480494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00348671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00300287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,019,877 coins and its circulating supply is 10,975,333 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

