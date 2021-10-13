Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,428,933 shares of company stock valued at $873,860,911. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843,584. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.94 and a 200-day moving average of $339.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $916.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

