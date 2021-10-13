Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson Buys 5,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,735,095.94.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Scott Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$99,477.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Scott Robinson purchased 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Scott Robinson bought 8,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.41. 1,226,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.90. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$10.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PEY. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.25.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.