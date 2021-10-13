Ritocoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Ritocoin has a market cap of $372,938.90 and approximately $30.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00118621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.52 or 1.00001801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.67 or 0.06206670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,644,626,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,450,074 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

