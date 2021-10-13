Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce sales of $5.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.49 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $25.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,395,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after buying an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after buying an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 106,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

