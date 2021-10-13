SUN (SUN) Trading Down 99.9% This Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00116909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00073859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.30 or 0.99754688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.28 or 0.06097863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

