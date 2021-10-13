Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 50,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. Capri has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

