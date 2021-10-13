SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $139,155.23 and approximately $350.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00032519 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001181 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,599,351 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

