Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.77 Million

Brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce $167.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.94 million and the lowest is $166.59 million. Ducommun posted sales of $150.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $657.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.63 million to $661.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $699.33 million, with estimates ranging from $683.65 million to $715.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.40. 734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $588.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

