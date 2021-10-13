Zacks: Analysts Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will post sales of $75.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.78 million and the lowest is $72.00 million. Frontline posted sales of $177.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $400.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.90 million to $422.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $720.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $733.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

NYSE:FRO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. 75,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 834.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 155,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Frontline by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

