Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to “Buy”

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. 6,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,235. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

