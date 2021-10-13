Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

APLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of APLT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,291. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $481.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,460 shares of company stock valued at $532,338 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 147,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 66,479 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

