Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00315651 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009502 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001663 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006587 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

