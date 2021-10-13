Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce sales of $24.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.71 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $158.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,392 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,632,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,132 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $6,510,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,510. The company has a market capitalization of $596.27 million, a P/E ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

