Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) PT at $37.11

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.98.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $23.76 target price on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

BP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,767,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -76.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BP by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 220,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BP by 430.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,557 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BP by 99.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after purchasing an additional 823,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in BP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

