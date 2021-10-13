Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Envista alerts:

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 12.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Envista by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $280,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Envista by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.