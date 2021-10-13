Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. 14,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.