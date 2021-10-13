Seeyond Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,562,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.12. 24,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,872. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.