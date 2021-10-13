Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.60. 289,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,783. The firm has a market cap of $431.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

