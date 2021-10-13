Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €172.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €172.20 ($202.59).

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €131.20 ($154.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of HNR1 stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €153.45 ($180.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,124 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €154.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €149.90. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

