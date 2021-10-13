$567.00 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce sales of $567.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $563.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $570.10 million. TTEC posted sales of $492.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

TTEC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. 1,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.5% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 164.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

