McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.94.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.65. 75,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,458. The firm has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.99. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

