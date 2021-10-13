UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.18. 139,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $381.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

