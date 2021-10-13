First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Increased to C$13.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.54.
First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.33. 570,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,324. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$12.56 and a 52 week high of C$30.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.08.
In related news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,706,796. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,585.91. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $94,640 in the last quarter.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
