First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Increased to C$13.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.54.

First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.33. 570,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,324. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$12.56 and a 52 week high of C$30.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,706,796. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,585.91. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $94,640 in the last quarter.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

