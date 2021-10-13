Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Trimmed by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 3.7% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.66 and a 200-day moving average of $439.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.01 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.