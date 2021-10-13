Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $3,961,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.73. The company had a trading volume of 69,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average of $141.74. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

