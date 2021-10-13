Lodge Hill Capital LLC Sells 115,000 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC reduced its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for 3.3% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Vontier by 17.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Vontier by 29.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $2,766,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.