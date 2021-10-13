Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Buys 5,329 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 75,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,646. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.