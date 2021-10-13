Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) PT at $15.31

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 216,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

