Brokerages Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Price Target at €43.00

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($50.59).

Several equities analysts have commented on NOEJ shares. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

ETR NOEJ traded up €0.42 ($0.49) on Friday, reaching €37.02 ($43.55). The stock had a trading volume of 37,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.98.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

