TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.10 Million

Equities analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post $555.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.20 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $513.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in TTM Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI remained flat at $$13.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,590. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

