Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,897 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $142,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.28. The stock had a trading volume of 378,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.24 and its 200 day moving average is $167.60. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

