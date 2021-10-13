Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 286,610 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.35% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $122,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.64. 32,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

