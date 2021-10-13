CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,232,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up about 9.7% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $877,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

