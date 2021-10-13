ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Cap Tops $1.09 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

