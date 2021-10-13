Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $49.60 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,639,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,601,000. Organon & Co. accounts for 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $690,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OGN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. 20,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,352. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.