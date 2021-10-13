Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 1,171,817 Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,677,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171,817 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities were worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGAU. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,836,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $22,831,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $14,955,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $14,955,000.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

