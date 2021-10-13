Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,709 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.73% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,684. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

