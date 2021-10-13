Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $276.36 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,299,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 592,184 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.5% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $276,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,417,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,783,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,834,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,865,000 after purchasing an additional 495,832 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $109.73. 333,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96. The firm has a market cap of $569.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

