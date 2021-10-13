Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,927 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Analog Devices worth $192,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $164.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,504. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $178.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

